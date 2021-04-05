Wednesday , April 7 2021
Lord Mayor Lukwago collapses at Rubaga memorial for Archbishop Lwanga

The Independent April 5, 2021 NEWS 1 Comment

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago collapsed during prayers at Lubaga Cathedral. File Photo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has been evacuated from Lubaga Cathedral after collapsing during the mass to commemorate the life of His Grace Dr. Cyprian Lwanga, the former Archibishop of Kampala Archdiocese.

Lukwago who was seated in the area reserved for VIPs, was lifted by two men and evacuated through the door linking to the priest’s residence shortly after collapsing on Monday afternoon.

It is still unclear why Lukwago collapsed. Last year, Lukwago was admitted to Nairobi hospital after being diagnosed with acute anaphylaxis, an allergic reaction to some foods, insects, stings and medicine.

This condition causes the immune system to overreact to the allergen by releasing chemicals and causing one to go to shock, experience a drop in blood pressure and blockage in breath.

  1. Mumbere Joel
    April 6, 2021 at 11:52 pm

    May God grant him quick recovery

