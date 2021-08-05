LOP Mathias Mpuuga faults gov’t on economy growth

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Leader of the Opposition (LOP), Mathias Mpuuga has faulted government on its role in the recovery of the economy, saying that the state has relegated almost all its core obligations to the private sector.

Mpuuga made these remarks while delivering his response to President Yoweri Museveni’s State of the Nation Address. The Opposition leader made his response in fulfilment of the statutory obligations under Rule 52 of Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

Mpuuga said that government is ceding ground in most critical sectors such as finance, education and health.

“During previous regimes, these sectors were prioritized by government and made strides in developing infrastructure that delivered affordable services across the country,” he said.

Mpuuga added that preference is usually given to foreign rather than local investors, on justification that the former brings huge investments into the economy.

“In return, government awards them incentives such as tax waivers, land and guarantees among others,” he said.

Mpuuga also criticized government for using the Covid-19 pandemic as a cover up for almost every failure. Of late, Mpuuga said, government attributes the contraction of the economy to the pandemic, rising poverty levels, escalating public debt and poor service delivery.

“Before the pandemic, these concerns were already manifest. The lifeline of the economy has for long, been borrowing,” Mpuuga said.