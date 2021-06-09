LOP lashes out at NRM parliamentary caucus for approving cabinet expansion proposal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Leader of Opposition in Parliament-LOP, Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba lashed out at the National Resistance Movement-NRM parliamentary caucus for supporting the expansion of the cabinet other than addressing priority areas in the country. Last week, the NRM parliamentary caucus approved the proposal by President Yoweri Museveni to increase the size of ministers from 79 to 80.

Emmanuel Ddombo, the Director of Information and Public Relations in NRM says the expansion of the cabinet is meant to improve government efficiency. However, Mpuuga who also doubles as the Nyendo-Mukungwe division Member of Parliament in Masaka city faults the NRM caucus for overlooking other urgent needs of the country such as improving the facilities for managing COVID-19 patients as opposed to focusing on rubber-stamping, a proposal that lacks significance to Ugandans.

Mpuuga disclosed that he has embarked on the process of mobilizing parliamentarians to demand accountability from government of all funds allocated towards the management of COVID-19. Medard Lubega Ssegona, the Busiro East Member of Parliament asked Ugandans to vigorously participate in governance through holding government accountable for its actions.

He says that although it is incumbent upon the citizenry to work hard to improve their livelihoods, they equally ought not to give up on participating in the affairs of leadership to define their political destiny.

*****

URN