LOP Aol denied access to MP Kyagulanyi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ochan has been denied access to Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine who is being held at Luzira Prison.

On Monday, Bobi Wine was remanded to Luzira Prison by Buganda Road Grade One magistrate Esther Nahirya on charges of disobedience of statutory duty.

Addressing the press on Wednesday at Parliament, Aol said that although her and some MPs wanted to spend labour day with the MP at Luzira prisons, they were refused clearance simply because the commissioner of Prisons was in Agago district celebrating the Labor Day.

Betty Nambooze, the Mukono Municipality MP says that more than 50 people will be at the Buganda road court on Thursday to try and stand surety for Kyagulanyi.

The MPs were addressing journalists about the on-going curtailing of the freedom of the opposition in Uganda by the police.

The Uganda Prisons Spokesperson Frank Baine, says that it was wrong for Aol to try and access Kyagulanyi without following the right procedures.

According to Baine, people intending to visit inmates on non visitation days are supposed to first seek permission.

