Loew has concerns over Germany football’s mentality crisis

Berlin, Germany | XINHUA | It looks like the 2014 World Cup winner Germany is trapped in a crisis while past financial scandals also seem to be catching up on the country’s soccer association.

After a disappointing draw in the friendly against Turkey, Joachim Loew’s team seems to have lost the nimbus of a team standing for commitment and efficiency.

The German coach has spotted a lack of mentality, but didn’t mention the loss of efficiency and robustness.

“We have given away far too many leads,” he complains. “We must gain a new mentality.”

Almost at the same time when Germany’s embarrassing draw happened, police and tax authorities searched the offices and private homes of current and former officials of the country’s soccer association on suspicion of serious tax evasion.

But there’s no reason to blame that the latest investigations came at an inopportune time. During recent years, Loew’s team is constantly troubled by a leadership problem after dismantling cornerstones such as Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels.

Having thrown away a lead three times against underdogs Turkey (3-3) seems to indicate a continuation of the team’s winless 2020 record.

Germany is in danger of being relegated to Nations League Group B this season after two draws against Spain and Switzerland.

In last year’s campaign, Loew’s team only escaped relegation after the top group was extended.

Questions about Loew’s future are popping up, and concerns about the outcome of next year’s European Championship are growing.

Loew is now facing two crucial games in the Nations League against Ukraine and Switzerland. The pressure is increasing after continental rival France set a mark with a 7-1 win over Ukraine.

Media and pundits such as Lothar Matthaeus blame Loew for tactical mistakes.

Fans are discussing possible successors for Loew, whose contract expires in 2022. The former Schalke and Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick and German under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz have been mentioned.

Sacking Loew before the Euro tournament next summer seems not an option as the coach’s efforts are jeopardized by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the outcome of the Nations League campaign and the 2021 tournament might deliver answers about Loew’s future.

*********

XINHUA