Livestock dealers protest enforcement of livestock quarantine restrictions

Kalungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Butchers and livestock dealers in Lukaya town council, Kalungu district are protesting the enforcement of livestock movement restrictions.

At the beginning of this month, Doctor Anna Rose Ademun the Commissioner for Animal Health in the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries directed veterinary authorities to enforce livestock movement quarantine in some parts of Kalungu district following the confirmed outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease-FMD in the area.

Dr Ademun instructed that the Town Council of Lukaya, and sub-counties of Bukulula and Lwebenge, all in Kalungu district be put under quarantine with the prohibited movement of cattle, goats, sheep, pigs, and all their by-products, as well as closing down of all livestock markets, slaughter places including butcheries and animal shows in the affected areas.

However, a section on traders who survive on livestock products in Lukaya town council is protesting the quarantine restrictions, arguing that their sources of income have greatly been affected.

Leonard Makya, the Chairperson of Lukaya Animal Traders and Butcher Owners Association says closing down operations of livestock-related businesses have got grave financial implications they cannot bear with.

He says they are protesting what he describes as unreasonable enforcement of quarantine restrictions, which also include barring them from bringing livestock and products from areas that are still free from the FDM.

Makya indicates that close to 200 people whose survival depends on livestock products are being affected by the quarantine restrictions yet they have highly demanding responsibilities to meet.

Rashid Kibudde and Jamiruh Igga, who are butchers in Lukaya town council are also protesting what they say is selective enforcement of quarantine that has left some people to freely continue operations while others are under a lockdown.

Igga argues that some people with milk coolers in the quarantined areas are still freely operating yet others in the same line of business are restricted.

The affected livestock has put the Kalungu Resident Commissioner on notice, demanding that he engages the Commissioner for Animal Health to release the restrictions or else they violate the quarantine orders.

Daniel Ssimbwa, the Kalungu District Veterinary Officer when contacted declined to comment about the raised concern and disputed modalities of enforcing the quarantine.

But Caleb Tukaikiriza, the Kalungu Resident District Commissioner confirms receiving notice of the affected traders, indicating that he will organize a meeting between the farmers and a team from the Ministry of Agriculture to forge a way forward.

