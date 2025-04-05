Liverpool seeks to move closer to title, Arsenal drills defense for Real Madrid clash

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Liverpool travels to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, aiming to bring the title ever closer after winning the derby 1-0 at home to Everton on Wednesday.

That win left Arne Slot’s side needing just 13 points from its last eight matches to assure the title, supposing Arsenal wins all of its remaining games.

Slot’s main issue ahead of the visit to south London is at right back where Trent Alexander-Arnold is out with a knee problem and Conor Bradley also struggling for fitness.

Curtis Jones filled in for midweek’s game, but Jarell Quansah would be a more orthodox solution at Craven Cottage where Fulham needs to recover from a home defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and a narrow 2-1 loss away to Arsenal.

Arsenal’s home win over Fulham saw two more players suffer injuries, with defenders Gabriel and Jurrien Timber added to coach Mikel Arteta’s already lengthy injury list.

The good news for Arsenal is that the team has considerably more recovery time than an Everton side that has been forced to play on Saturday morning after an intense match in Anfield on Wednesday night.

As well as the three points to keep his side’s minute title options alive, Arteta also needs to use the game to drill his makeshift defense ahead of next Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash at home to Real Madrid.

The derby between Manchester United and Manchester City is also high on the weekend agenda, with pressure again building on United coach Ruben Amorim after a 1-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest ended with Harry Maguire playing as a makeshift striker.

Amorim has recognized the mounting pressure, and he needs response against a City side that still has a lot of work to do to ensure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Aston Villa is also in midweek’s Champions League action and warms up with a home game against a Nottingham Forest side edging closer to assuring a top-four finish and with Chris Wood available after the hip injury he suffered on international duty.

Villa has been revitalized by the January arrivals of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asencio, and the team is in excellent form after a 3-0 win away to Brighton.

Chelsea’s 1-0 win at home to Tottenham took it back into fourth place ahead of a south-London derby away to Brentford, meanwhile Tottenham’s defeat at Stamford Bridge marked a new low in the relations between coach Ange Postecoglou and supporters.

Postecoglou gestured to the Spurs’ fans on Thursday, implying he couldn’t hear their support and will have an increasingly difficult atmosphere ahead of his team’s home game against bottom club Southampton.

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town’s surprise win against Bournemouth maintains the club’s slight survival hopes, but it still needs three points from Saturday’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bournemouth travels to West Ham United with both teams in poor form, while Crystal Palace is at home to Brighton in what has become a grudge match in recent seasons.

The round of games ends on Monday night as Newcastle United visits a Leicester City team that is second from bottom and 12 points from safety. ■