Liverpool play out Premier League draw with Chelsea

Kai Havertz saw a third-minute close range strike ruled out for offside, while Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold went closest for the Reds.

Team news

Liverpool made three changes for the clash with Chelsea.

Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah returned in the only alterations to the line-up deployed following the midweek win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Darwin Nunez were named on the bench.

Liverpool: Alisson, Milner (Alexander-Arnold, 72), Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic (Fabinho, 82), Thiago, Keita (Nunez, 63), Elliott (Jones, 82), Salah, Gakpo (Henderson, 82).

Subs not used: Kelleher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Matip.

First half

After three minutes of the contest, Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net through Havertz.

The forward converted from close range as Thiago Silva saw a shot rebound off the post and into his path at a corner, though VAR deemed the Blues man offside following a lengthy delay.

Cody Gakpo then saw a shot fly over the bar in response after good work from Salah down the right to set up the No.18.

Both teams battled for dominance as the half carried on but neither were able to assert full domination.