Liverpool fights back, Man City drops points, Man Utd ties Chelsea

London, UK | Xinhua | Liverpool had to come back from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win at home to Sheffield United on Saturday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Fabinho playing in central defense, fell behind to a penalty. Sander Berge scored from the spot after Oliver Mc Burnie won a foul in the Liverpool area.

Firmino drew Liverpool level from close range four minutes from halftime after Sadio Mane’s header had been parried. Jota nodded Mane’s cross home in the 64th minute to lift Liverpool to the win.

Manchester City’s indifferent start to the season continued as it dropped two more points after being held to a 1-1 draw away to West Ham United.

Antonio put West Ham ahead in the 18th minute with a stunning overhead kick and City’s poor first-half display prompted Pep Guardiola to replace Kun Aguero with Phil Foden, who repaid his coach’s confidence when he fired home Joao Cancelo’s cross six minutes after the break.

Riyad Mahrez had a chance to win the game for the visitors in injury time but his effort was saved and a draw was certainly a fair result.

The defense was on top as Manchester United and Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw in a rain-soaked Old Trafford. However, Marcos Rashford was close to an injury-time winner only to be denied by a magnificent save from Edouard Mendy. The latter is quickly assuring his place in Frank Lampard’s starting 11.

Fulham is still without a win after losing 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace, who led 2-0 thanks to goals from Jairo Riedewald and Wilfred Zaha long before Tom Cairney’s 95th-minute strike for Fulham.

The home side ended with 10 men after Aboubakar Kamara was sent off two minutes from time after a dangerous challenge.

The weekend’s games kicked off on Friday night with Leeds United ending Aston Villa’s 100 percent start to the season thanks to Patrick Bamford’s hat-trick, which gave them a 3-0 triumph in Villa Park.

Xinhua