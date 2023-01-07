Liverpool defender Van Dijk to be sidelined due to hamstring injury

London, England | Xinhua | Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be sidelined for at least a month with a hamstring problem, the club confirmed on Friday.

The Dutch defender suffered the injury in Monday’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford, and will likely miss Premier League matches against Brighton, Chelsea and Wolves.

Liverpool are currently 16 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal

Virgil van Dijk is set to be sidelined ‘for a few weeks’ due to injury, Jürgen Klopp confirmed. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 6, 2023