Liverpool defender Van Dijk to be sidelined due to hamstring injury

The Independent January 7, 2023 SPORTS Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: Virgil van Dijk

London, England | Xinhua | Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be sidelined for at least a month with a hamstring problem, the club confirmed on Friday.

The Dutch defender suffered the injury in Monday’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford, and will likely miss Premier League matches against Brighton, Chelsea and Wolves.

Liverpool are currently 16 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal

