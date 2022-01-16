Liverpool beat Brentford to keep pressure on City

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Liverpool kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City with a 3-0 victory over Brentford at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s team, who remain 11 points behind City, started quickly, with Virgil van Dijk’s effort superbly saved by Brentford goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez.

Fabinho broke the deadlock one minute before half-time, heading in a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner at the back post.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled their advantage on 69 minutes, heading in a pinpoint Andrew Robertson cross from close range.

Takumi Minamino put the result beyond doubt 13 minutes from time, celebrating his 27th birthday with a tap in after unselfish play from Roberto Firmino.

The result moves Liverpool up to second place on 45 points, two above third-placed Chelsea.

The Reds have a match in hand on both Man City and the west Londoners.

Brentford are 14th with 23 points.