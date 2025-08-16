Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-2 at season opener

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Defending champions Liverpool struck twice late to claim a 4-2 victory over Bournemouth in their Premier League season opener on Friday.

Hugo Ekitike, a 70 million-pound summer signing from Eintracht Frankfurt, broke Bournemouth’s resistance in the 37th minute with a composed finish. Four minutes after the break, the French striker turned provider, teeing up Cody Gakpo, who drove past several defenders before firing a low shot into the corner.

Two goals down, the visitors showed impressive resilience. Antoine Semenyo halved the deficit in the 64th minute after a slick move down the left, then levelled with a stunning solo effort 12 minutes later.

Bournemouth looked set to earn a point, but Federico Chiesa netted his first Premier League goal for Liverpool in the 88th minute. Mohamed Salah then sealed the win in stoppage time with a precise low drive. ■