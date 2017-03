LIVE: Peruth Chemutai to lead Uganda in women U20 race

2.30PM: Uganda steeplechase runner Peruth Chemutai will lead Uganda quest for glory in the U-20 women’s event. The Ugandan junior women won a bronze in 2010.

RESULT

Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia defends her World U20 cross country title #iaafkampala2017