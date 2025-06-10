Live bullets rock NUP offices

Makerere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have fired in the air to disperse a section of National Unity Platform supporters at the Makerere-Kavule offices.

Chaos erupted on Tuesday when a group of National Unity Platform supporters from Nansana municipality, escorting candidate Steven Kaweesi, held a procession along Bombo Road as he headed to NUP headquarters to pick up expression of interest forms.

The supporters caused a traffic gridlock, prompting the police to swing into action and attempt to arrest them, which resulted in running battles. Police from Wandegeya Police Station were seen firing live bullets and forcibly gaining access to the NUP offices to apprehend the suspects who had run inside for shelter.

One of Kyagulanyi’s aides, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Uganda Radio Network (URN) that the situation turned chaotic when police officers arrested Kaweesi from the NUP headquarters. “They fired numerous bullets into the air, and teargas filled the area as they arrested Kaweesi and some of his bodyguards,” he said. “They had come for registration to express interest in the Nansana municipality.” The National Unity Platform President, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has condemned the raid.

“The military and police just raided the NUP office headquarters and fired bullets. Several comrades have been injured and others arrested. No explanation has been given for this criminality,”Kyagulanyi said.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango said a statement on the incident would be issued in due course.

In February, police, together with other security forces forced their way into the headquarters of NUP at Makerere Kavule and the NUP leadership school at Kamwokya. Police, in a statement, said they were looking for exhibits.

****

URN