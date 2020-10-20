Live bullets and teargas in Mityana as police battles protesters

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police used teargas and live bullets to disperse a group of Buganda loyalists protesting the weekend security raid on a thanksgiving function organised by the Mbogo clan head Kayiira Gajuule at Mugulu in Mityana town municipality.

The protesters stormed the streets of Mityana municipality in the afternoon with placards demanding that the Mityana District Police Commander, Alex Mwine Mukono unconditionally releases all the motorcycles he confiscated during the security raid on Saturday.

They argued that Mukono’s decision to interrupt the thanksgiving function that was being led by the retired Bishop of Masaka Diocese, John Baptist Kaggwa was meant to undermine the Kabaka and his subjects. Police swung in action and ordered the protesters to disperse in vain.

Some onlookers joined the protesters who were exchanging words and abuses with the police leading to a scuffle. Police retaliated by shooting live bullets and teargas to break up the procession.

A police officer was reportedly injured in the scuffle which saw police pick up five protesters. The Katonga region police spokesperson Rachael Kawala couldn’t be reached for a comment as she neither picked nor returned calls from our reporter.

URN