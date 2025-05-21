Little Feza Builders: Creating a new generation of financially empowered children

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | A Kampala-based social enterprise is taking bold steps to address what it sees as an emerging crisis of financial illiteracy among Uganda’s youth. This challenge could have far-reaching consequences for the country’s economic future. With only 34% of Uganda’s population considered financially literate, and just 16% of children having access to structured financial education, the risk of widespread money mismanagement looms large.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Little Feza Builders, a mission-driven social enterprise based in Kampala, has launched targeted programs aimed at equipping children and teens aged 7 to 18, with essential financial knowledge and life skills. The organization warned that without early intervention, the next generation could struggle with debt, poor saving habits, and limited economic opportunities, perpetuating cycles of poverty and dependence.

According to Blessing Immaculate Owomugisha, Program Lead at Little Feza Builders, the initiative is ambitiously designed to reach over 300 schools and more than one million learners annually. Its goal is to equip children and teenagers with practical, age-appropriate financial skills that prepare them to make informed money decisions throughout life.

Speaking at the flagship CASHSMART Kids and Teens Bootcamp held over the weekend in Kololo, Ainomugisha revealed that the camp attracted more than 70 enthusiastic participants during the recent school holiday. The turnout, she noted, reflects a growing demand for practical financial education among young people.

“We firmly believe that financial empowerment must start early in life. By equipping children with the knowledge and tools to manage money from a young age, we are laying the foundation for a more responsible, self-reliant, and economically empowered generation,” Owomugisha said.

She said Little Feza’s mission goes beyond just teaching financial concepts, to instilling confidence, discipline, and a sense of ownership in young learners, enabling them to make informed decisions and develop lifelong habits that foster economic resilience.

At the Bootcamp, each day was designed to simulate real-world financial experiences, blending learning with action. Children were grouped into teams where they collaboratively designed, produced, and packaged marketable items—ranging from handcrafted soaps to customized school supplies. The process was deeply instructional.

Owomugisha said learners had to track their production costs, set prices, calculate profits, and develop marketing strategies. The mini-enterprises culminated in business pitching sessions, where teams presented their ventures to panels of peer “investors,” fostering public speaking, persuasive communication, and entrepreneurial confidence.

“Each child had to set individual savings targets and join a Little Savers Club—a peer-led group that promotes accountability, monthly deposits, and shared financial tips. These clubs instill the discipline of consistent saving and encourage dialogue around money matters among young peers,” she said.

To bridge classroom learning with the formal financial sector, the program has partnered with local banks and licensed asset managers to introduce a Children’s Fund. This innovative tool allows participants to open real savings accounts or access unit trust investments, giving them a tangible stake in their financial future.

According to Collins Mark Namanya, the Business Development Officer at Britam Asset Management, Britam has strategically repositioned itself as a holistic financial services provider.

Beyond its traditional offerings of general and life insurance, the company now provides a wide range of investment solutions tailored to meet the needs of clients across all age groups through its investment arm, Britam Asset Managers.

Namanya stressed that one of the key vehicles driving this inclusive investment approach is the unit trusts, saying these collective investment schemes have become an accessible and effective way for young people to begin their investment journey.

He noted that by pooling resources and benefiting from professional fund management, young savers are not only cultivating a culture of saving and financial discipline, but are also earning competitive annual returns, currently averaging around 11.7%.

“This makes unit trusts a practical and attractive option for first-time investors seeking to grow their wealth over time. These unit trusts serve as an ideal entry point, combining affordability, professional fund management, and the potential for consistent returns,” he said.

He said the partnership with Little Feza is meant to allow children to deposit their savings into a professionally managed fund, where they not only earn returns but also develop foundational financial habits from an early age.

“The idea is to teach children that saving is not just about putting money aside, but about making that money work for you. We want to change the narrative for the next generation, from one where money was simply spent, to one where money is intentionally grown and managed. It’s about empowering children to see saving as a tool for building a secure and prosperous future,” he said.