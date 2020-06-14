Lira hospital discharges all COVID-19 recovered patients

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health workers at Lira Regional Referral Hospital on Saturday celebrated the recovery and discharge of all the 20 COVID-19 patients.

The recovered patients are part of the 21 truck drivers who tested positive for the virus at Elegu Border and were admitted at the Hospital for treatment in May.

As has been the norm countrywide, whenever COVID-19 patients recover and are being discharged, the frontline health workers in Lira celebrated the milestone by dancing to Christian songs of praise.

Dr Stephen Obbo, the Hospital Director explained that all the patients had mild COVID-19. He adds that only one patient was over 60 years while three were hypertensive.

Obbo, however, says that the health workers faced challenges which included lack of adequate space for the patients and delayed releasing of the test results.

Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the Minister of State for Primary Health Care congratulated the recovered patients for adhering to their treatment guidelines and tasked them to become agents of change in the community where they are going.

John Paul Byagami, the Uganda Medical Laboratory Technology Association- UMLTA President called for recognition of all laboratory technicians who he said are the reasons why test results for COVID-19 are being achieved.

Byagami noted that there is a need to employ more lab technicians and improving on lab machines to speed up on the release of the results.

