Lira Catholic Bishop condemns violence in NRM primaries

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Lira Catholic Diocese the Rt. Rev. Sanctus Lino Wanok has condemned the violence witnessed during the National Resistance Movement-NRM Party Primaries.

The party has participated in Primary elections for the last two weeks, first, selecting parliamentary candidates and later, choosing candidates for district leadership positions, ahead of the 2021 general election. However, the primaries were marred with massive chaos and violence in which people sustained injuries and lives were lost.

But Rt. Rev Wanok wondered why people embrace violence and hatred amongst themselves instead of wholly loving each other. He was addressing the Christians after a virtual mass in which he preached love and unity among both politicians and voters on Sunday.

The Bishop advised Ugandans to avoid divisive political parties and stay united for the common cause and also called on religious leaders to take up the mantle of bringing sanity in the Country.

He also appealed to the voters to stay away from material things but rather focus on the qualities of a good leader.

“All these seemingly glorious campaigns and politics might rest on Christ. Outside Christ it becomes the most useless action a human being can undertake; it becomes killing, it becomes destructive, it becomes lies and destruction to humanity,” he added.

********

URN