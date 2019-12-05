Limited manpower, funding hampering corruption fight-IG

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Inadequate manpower and low funding are hampering effective service delivery by the Inspectorate of Government-IG in a fight against corruption across the country.

The IG is charged with the responsibility of eliminating corruption, abuse of authority and public office through investigating or causing investigation, arrest and prosecution of implicated suspects.

However, little has been achieved because of the limited power. For example, the Kigezi Regional Inspectorate Office only has four technical staff who serve Kabale, Kisoro, Rukungiri, Kanungu, Rubanda and Rukiga districts.

Sam Agaba, the head of the Inspectorate of Government in Charge of Kigezi sub region, says that his office receives an average of five corruption related cases each day.

Agaba says the inadequate staffing in the Kigezi regional Inspectorate Office has left a huge gap in service delivery. He says it is impossible for four officers to traverse all the districts in the sub region to follow up cases.

Agaba says that they have resorted to sensitizing residents to act as whistle blowers in case they detect any corruption scandal so that technical staff can easily get to know what is happening.

Fauzat Mariam Wangadya, the Deputy Inspector General of Government, says they receive 40 corruption cases at their head office each day.

Mary Mable Nakajoba, the Principal Inspectorate Officer in Inspectorate of Government, says even the available workers are not professional investigators to easily follow up cases.

She says as a result, investigations in many cases take long to conclude.

Stanley Nsubuga, the Acting Director of Education and Prevention of Corruption in the Inspectorate of Government, says a fight against corruption is the responsibility of all Ugandans to report those implicated.

Nsubuga says that since residents are on the ground and have firsthand information, they should always work hand in hand with relevant authorities instead of leaving the whole burden to the Inspectorate.

