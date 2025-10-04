LG East Africa expands footprint in Uganda amid surging regional demand for home appliances

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | LG Electronics East Africa has reinforced its commitment to the Ugandan market through a strategic expansion aimed at meeting the country’s fast-rising demand for home appliances and consumer electronics.

The initiative, executed in partnership with its exclusive distributor Appliance World Limited (AWL), comes as Uganda’s home appliance market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.62%.

Uganda’s growth reflects a wider trend across East Africa, where the home appliance markets in Kenya (10.75%), Tanzania (10.50%), and Ethiopia (13.02%) are also set for significant expansion. LG’s strengthened presence in Uganda is part of its broader regional strategy to meet this surging demand with innovative, energy-efficient, and sustainable solutions tailored to local lifestyles.

Speaking at the 31st Uganda International Trade Fair, organized by the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) under the theme “Sustainable Industrialization for Inclusive Growth, Employment, and Wealth Creation,” Jane Kariuki, LG East Africa’s Regional Head of Marketing, emphasized Uganda’s strategic role in LG’s growth plans.

“Uganda is an important market for us, with a young, dynamic population that increasingly seeks modern household appliances suited to their evolving lifestyles,” said Kariuki. “Participation in the UMA Trade Fair allows us to connect directly with our customers and partners, reaffirming our long-term commitment to Uganda and the region. This exhibition provides the perfect platform to showcase our latest innovations and deepen collaboration with government, industry and local distributors.”

The LG exhibition is co-hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Uganda, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). The event brings together entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and policymakers to highlight Uganda’s industrial resilience, innovation, and potential for sustainable growth.

Kariuki further noted that LG’s regional expansion strategy is centered on customer proximity and sustainability.

“Our expansion in East Africa is about being closer to our customers. We are witnessing increasing demand for energy-efficient home appliances that enhance convenience while supporting sustainable living. Strengthening our presence ensures easier access to LG’s innovative products and reliable after-sales support. This approach reflects our vision of transforming everyday living experiences for our customers,” she added.

During the exhibition, LG—together with Appliance World Limited (AWL)—is showcasing a wide range of home appliances and entertainment solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of Ugandan households.