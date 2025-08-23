Let the 84th Uganda Open tee off

Seniors Aug 22-23

Ladies Open Aug 28-30

Amateurs Open Sept 3-6

Professional Open Sept 8-13

Lugazi, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | The new kid on the block in Ugandan golf, the Lugazi Hills Golf and Country Club, this week welcomes players from the region for the 84th edition of the prestigious Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open Championship.

The Uganda Golf Union has, for the first time in decades, changed its schedule by moving the Open outside the traditional regions of Kampala and Wakiso districts.

The 18-hole, par 71 Lugazi course will bring a new challenge and dimension to golfers. The newly established course provides many challenges, including the longest par 5 in Africa, with 705 yards.

This year’s edition will see, for the first time, elite amateur golfers vying for a prize fund of sh15 million and at the same time chasing World Amateur Golf Ranking points.

Uganda Golf Union,organizersisers of the prestigious golf tournament, are expecting golfers from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Uganda to compete.

Lugazi Hills Golf and CouClub has, has produced the last two winners of the amateur Open: 2023 winner Godfrey Nsubuga and last year’s winner, Joseph Reagan Akena.

Legendary Sadi Onito holds the record with 12 wins.

Uganda Breweries are the flagship sponsors under there luxury brand Johnnie Walker while the co-sponsors are Absa Bank Uganda, Aquafina, Momo, MTN

Uganda, Medisell Uganda Ltd, MAC East Africa Ltd, Lugazi Hills Golf and Country Club, National Council of Sports and Uganda Golf Union