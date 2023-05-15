Leaders want Atomic Energy Act, policies popularized to the public

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders from the western Region have tasked the atomic energy council to increase efforts in popularizing the Atomic Energy Act (2008) and the policies of 2022 to the local populace.

The Atomic Energy Act 2008 was designed to regulate the peaceful applications of ionising radiation; to establish the Atomic Energy Council; to provide for the protection and safety of individuals, society and the environment from the dangers resulting from ionising radiation; to provide for the production, and use of radiation sources and the management of the radioactive waste.

The request was made on Saturday during the regional sensitization Workshop on naturally occurring radioactive materials for Chief Administrative Officers, Natural Resources Officers, Environment Officers, and Parish Chiefs from the districts in Western Uganda.

The Kasese District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr Elias Byamungu, said that despite them as technical persons being in service; reading the law and policies around Atomic energy the information is yet to sink deeper into the communities and even to the actors in the sector.

He said they need platforms to disseminate information, to the Grass root people.

He said such information needs to be given to the District Police Officers, the Resident District Commissioners and the District Internal Security Officers and District Chairperson and district councils who are on the ground to implement the policies and laws around atomic energy and radiation.

He adds that town agents, and natural resource and environment officers in areas where the mining is taking place need many trainings related to atomic energy and natural resources.

Mbarara District Chief Administrative Officer Edward Kasagara, says the sensitization of the civil servants on the radiation is overdue because when trained and given the package on the side effects of atomic energy they would act as the source of that information to the public.

He asked the physicists in the Atomic Energy Council to carry out more training, print Leaflets and distribute them massively about the Act, policies and side effects connected to the use of atomic energy.

Joseph Mwesigye the Mbarara District Environment Officer, says the Act that was established in 2008 is less known to them as technical officers and to the public which calls for more awareness.

He adds that it is very challenging to them as stakeholders in environmental activism, noting that it involves many activities like construction masts, and mining, among other activities and yet people are not aware of the problems.

Deogratious Noah Luwalira, the Chief Executive Officer Atomic Council acknowledges the inadequate awareness of the Act passed twenty years ago.

