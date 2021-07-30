Leaders in Kigezi renew demand for hospital in Rubanda, Rukungiri

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in Kigezi are demanding the establishment of a government hospital in the districts of Rubanda, Rukiga, and Rukungiri.

The leaders argue that due to the lack of government hospitals in the three districts, all Covid-19 patients that need special management are taken to Kabale regional referral hospital.

Purikeria Muhinda Mwiine, Rukiga Resident District Commissioner, and Gilbert Ahumuza acting Rukiga District Health Officer say that since May this year, the district has registered 213 Covid-19 cases with many of them receiving treatment from Kabale regional referral hospital. They however say that rushing patients from Rukiga especially from Kamwezi sub-county is very far.

They say if the government establishes a hospital or elevates Mparo health centre to a district hospital, it can save lives.

Abdon Birungi, the Rubanda District Health Officer says that despite the district having two health centre IVs, 8 health center IIIs and 29 health center IIs, they are ill-equipped to manage Covid-19 cases.

Birungi say that due to the lack of a hospital, the Covid-19 task force has a tent that can accommodate about five Covid-19 patients at Muko health center IV in Rubanda west county.

Geoffrey Kyomukama, the Rukungiri district LCV chairman says that despite challenges that Covid-19 patients in the district are facing due to lack of a hospital, residents struggle to seek health services.

Kyomukama says that in 2018, Rukungiri district leadership led by the then LCV chairman Andrewson Kateebire had requested Dr Diana Atwine, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary to approve the elevation of Rukungiri health center IV to a district hospital but nothing has been done up to date.

Dr Peregrino Turinawe, the Kigezi region Covid-19 coordinator explains that findings from the Kigezi Covid-19 taskforce committee indicate that most deaths are registered in private health facilities. Turinawe says that Rukungiri needs a government hospital with specialists who can manage Covid-19 cases.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, Ministry of Health Senior Public Relations Officer says that there are no funds to establish a hospital in each of the three districts. Ainebyoona says that the leaders should ensure that the existing health centre IVs have fully functional equipment to manage Covid-19 cases.

