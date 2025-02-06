Leaders blame fuel adulteration, low compliance to standards on UNBS officials

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local leaders in Northern Uganda are blaming Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) for colluding with fuel station owners to evade inspections hence promoting low compliance to standards.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement on fuel monitoring and quality control organized by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development in partnership with UNBS, local leaders accused UNBS officials of carrying out uncoordinated compliance operations which they say, is fueling the sale of adulterated fuel within the communities.

The meeting underscored the urgent need for stronger collaboration between UNBS, law enforcement, and local authorities to combat fuel adulteration and illegal sale of fuel.

Regan Magombe, the Nwoya District Police Commander (DPC) criticized UNBS for sidelining law enforcement during operations as well as tipping off fuel station owners ahead of a planned compliance operation, something he says is a big challenge.

The other challenge he mentioned was laxity in supervision, “I have been in Nwoya District for some time but I have not seen anyone from UNBS neither Ministry of energy coming to do the supervision but people are crying of contaminated fuel, people are crying of less fuel being provided by the pumps.” he said.

Edith Aliguma Adyeri, the Kiryandongo District LCV Chairperson, raised a concern over home-based fuel businesses, warning that such informal operations pose serious risks to public safety both in terms of fire outbreaks and sale of adulterated fuel.

Edwards Nuwamaya, the Principal Petroleum Officer at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, revealed that Uganda has approximately 3,482 retail petrol stations, which are inspected every six months to ensure compliance with fuel quality standards. However, he noted that some operators do not adhere to regulations.

However, Daniel Richard Nangalam, the UNBS Deputy Executive Director stated that while 99 percent of Uganda’s fuel stations comply with regulations, UNBS will continue raising awareness and adopting new technologies to enhance fuel monitoring.

Whereas Peter Kitimbo, the UNBS field Supervisor pointed a finger at local governments who he said issue licenses without consulting UNBS which makes ensuring compliance very hard. He explained that adherence to set regulations is crucial and assured stakeholders that UNBS is committed to enforcing fuel quality standards.

Rev. Frank Tukwasibwe, the Commissioner at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, emphasized the need for increased public awareness regarding fuel business regulations. He announced plans for stricter enforcement to ensure compliance and eliminate loopholes that allow illegal fuel operations to persist.

Reports indicates that Eastern Uganda have the highest rate of non-compliance, followed by the Southern while the Northern region has the highest level of compliance in the country.

