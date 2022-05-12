LDC postpones graduation over expired management committee term

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Law Development Center has postponed its graduation after the term of the Management Committee expired last month.

The graduation was scheduled to take place on May 20 for students who sat the examinations late last year.

The nine-member management Committee is a critical part of LDC’s Governance structure under the LDC Act, 1970. It is charged with the administration and management policy of the LDC and among such duties is to approve results.

Frank Obonyo, the Public Relations Officer at LDC said that the management committee is supposed to serve for two years.

According to Obonyo, the process of appointing a new management committee is underway after which new dates for the graduation will be communicated. He adds that in the meantime, however, the provisional results will be released by the Examinations Board as they await approval when the committee is finally in place.

Those who will graduate this year are 1,117 students who failed the course and registered for supplementary papers in this cohort.

Last year, LDC registered a 90 percent failure rate in the bar course.

LDC is mandated to provide legal education to lawyers and non-lawyers, undertake research on topical legal issues, contribute to legal reforms, produce legal publications, teaching materials, and law reports, and also provide community legal services.

