LCV ELECTIONS: NRM sweeps Bugisu sub-region

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has entrenched its political dominance in the Bugisu sub-region after sweeping all District Chairperson (LCV) seats, consolidating its grip across Mbale, Manafwa, Bududa, Bulambuli, Sironko, and Namisindwa districts.

In Mbale District, former LCV Vice Chairperson Tony Wamagale delivered a resounding defeat to his former boss and incumbent, Muhammad Mafabi, polling 48,496 votes against Mafabi’s 13,472.

In Sironko District, former councillor Alex Nabende, popularly known as Guga, ousted incumbent Giruli David Livingstone of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC). Nabende secured 35,719 votes against Giruli’s 17,673, marking a decisive swing away from the opposition.

Namisindwa District witnessed one of the most emphatic victories, with Mbale City radio presenter Emma Bwayo storming to victory with 121,544 votes, comfortably beating the incumbent Jackson Wakweika, who garnered 72,957.

In Bududa District, NRM’s Natubu Geoffrey cruised to victory with 32,268 votes, far ahead of independent challenger Kimaswa Benjamin, who managed 6,491.

The Bulambuli District contest saw former chairperson Simon Peter Wonanzofu reclaim the seat after defeating incumbent Annet Nandudu, polling 26,559 votes against 14,022.

Meanwhile, in Manafwa District, politics took a dramatic turn as incumbent Kigai Hosea Kimono (independent), defeated NRM flag bearer Bukeni-Gyabi Fred Zaccheus, polling 27,793 votes against 21,164. Kimono had lost the NRM ticket to Zaccheus during party primaries, or proof of deep undercurrents within the ruling party.

As of filing this report, tallying for the Mbale City mayoral race was still underway after the process was restarted this morning following protests by candidates over discrepancies in the announced figures. However, NRM had already tightened its hold on the city, sweeping all councillor positions.

The results point to a decisive political realignment in Bugisu, a region long characterised by fierce competition between the NRM and the FDC.

***

URN