LCI chairpersons protest registration of non residents in voters register execrise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents and LCI chairpersons in Nakikota parish, Luweero district have disagreed with Electoral Commission officials over registration of non-residents during the update of the nationals voters’ register.

Last month, the Electoral Commission embarked on general update of the National Voters’ Register ahead of 2020-21 general elections. The exercise which has been extended to Monday next week is now being conducted at sub-county headquarters to enable those who missed to register.

During the exercise enrollment officers register eligible Ugandan citizens of 18 years and above and transfer of voters from one polling station to another within Uganda will not be conducted after the dates.

However, in Nakikota parish, the LC 1 chairman disputed the register being compiled saying people who are not known in parish were registered to vote in the area.

Steven Ndugga the LCI chairman of Nakikota village says that the Luweero sub county youth Councillor Isma Nasur transported several unknown persons in a taxi and were registered at the parish update centre.

Ndugga who also the Parish Internal Security Officer says that there are six villages in the parish that include Kirangira, Nakikota , Bukomba, Bukasa, Nkoroji and Kiryanyonza but all the chairpersons were not aware of the persons.

Ndugga wants Electoral Commission officials to screen the register and remove all people who are not residents of the parish.

Vincent Kabuubi the LCI Chairman of Kiryanyonza village says that the group is not known. He tasked EC officials to explain where they come from.

John Kakooza, a resident of Nakikota village says that he had almost missed the exercise but the Electoral Commission managed to mobilise non-residents to register.

But Isma Nasur the Luweero Sub County Youths Councillor defended the group saying it comprised of brothers and sisters who have a right to be registered to vote in the area.

Nasur adds that they transported the group to Nakikota parish away from home because they found the enrolment officers had moved to the parish yet they didn’t want to miss voting.

Nasur adds that they introduced the group to LC 1 Chairman of Kiberenge village who recommended them for registration.

It is suspected that the group sought to transfer from Kampala to the area to vote for Gaddafi Nasur who is aspiring to Member of Parliament for the area. Isma Nasur is a brother to Nasur Gaddafi.

Abubaker Mutyaba the LCI Chairperson Kiberenge village, who recommended them, says that although they live in Kampala, they have relatives in the area which gives them a privilege to vote there.

Dan Akoragye the Luweero Sub County Supervisor for Electoral Commission says that although they accessed voters’ register from another parish, they will be transferred to Kiberenge village where they were recommended to vote.

Akoragye explains that the group were advised to register in Nakikota parish after finding the days allocated to Bwaziba Parish elapsed and they were going to miss the exercise.

He adds that the enrolment officers registered them on recommendation from LCI and they are free to transfer from Kampala city to the village.

Akoragye noted that they are working on rotational basis since they had no enough gadgets to deploy across the nine parishes found in the sub-county.

According to Electoral Commission, there are currently 16,435,315 registered voters and 34,236 polling stations spread in 135 districts.

According to EC guidelines, during the update exercise, registered voters who wish to transfer to new voting locations will be able to apply for such transfer.

A voter who wishes to transfer to a new voting location will be required to present confirmation that he/she originates from or is, at the time of application for transfer, a resident of the Parish of that (new) voting location. Such applicants should ensure they have details of their previous voting location.

