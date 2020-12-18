LCI chairperson in Gulu, seven others jailed for arson

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Elia Oreste, the local council chairperson for Obiya West village in Bardege division in Gulu city has been sentenced to five years in prison for arson and malicious damage.

Oreste was sentenced alongside Lucy Akello, Ruth Adong, Nancy Lanyero Abic, Jackson Orach, Alfred Nyeko, Jackson Ochora and Alice Laker, all residents of the same area.

Prosecution led by Jerome Engena alleged that the eight on May 21st 2019 burnt down 51 huts and injured several domestic animals from Kati Kati ‘C’ village, Oitino Parish in Bungatira sub county in Gulu district during a revenge attack.

Elia reportedly mobilized his kinsmen from Bardege division to avenge the death of their relative Vincent Rachkara who was reported to have been murdered.

However, Rachkara later resurfaced and claimed that he had been in Amuru district.

Court presided over by Gulu Chief Magistrate Francis Dawa Matenga on Friday morning found the accused guilty of committing the crimes.

He faulted the eight for contravening section 327 (a) of the Penal Code Act and consequently sentenced them to five years in Gulu central prison.

