LC V chairpersons ask gov’t for pension

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local government LC V chairpersons are asking government to given them pension, claiming that their counter parts in parliament are already enjoying the facility.

The leaders argue that they serve more responsibilities and electoral areas compared to members of parliament. They find it unfair that even after serving, most of them are faced with miserable life when they leave office.

Members of Parliament in 2006 passed the Parliamentary Pensions Bill 2005, ensuring they are well catered for once they leave office. This saw the establishment of a contributory pensions scheme for parliamentarians.

The Uganda Local Government Association-ULGA chairperson, Joseph Lomonyang says they have picked up the increasing call for a welfare package for retiring district chairpersons. He adds the chairpersons have also made a particular request to be allowed to leave with their assigned vehicles.

Lomonyang says they have engaged the minister of local government on numerous occasions with the latest meeting in January and they hope that government will provide them with appropriate response.

John Okea, the LC V elect of Tororo district says government has put a lot in the welfare of MPs, forgetting that LC V leaders preside over more than two constituencies.

Because local leaders are closer to electorates, Okea argues that they spend more resources into community needs compared to a member of parliament who has a small area of jurisdiction and many take time away from the constituencies.

Titus Kisambira, the LC V chairperson of Jinja district who presides over 12 sub counties supports the call arguing that the expectation and work of local government leaders is bigger compared to what they earn and other benefits.

He says motivation is central in ensuring that they deliver effectively without worrying over the time after office.

The Kabarole district chairperson Richard Rwabuhinga says they serve the same system and government, and thinks if the members of parliament can be considered even after office, so it should be for local leaders at least to a level of LC V chairperson and speakers.

Rwabuhinga wants government to give an appropriate response to their call.

Godfrey Ssebendire Thembo, the Kasese district head also mentioned that local leaders earn little salaries and thus are unable to put up long term investments.

The State minister for local government Jennifer Namuyangu says the ministry is aware of the need to offer pension and any other extended support to the outgoing and retiring local government leaders and they are consulting with government on the same.

However, the minister was not clear of the progress of this discussion saying that she couldn’t offer the details now.

The members were interacting with URN on the sidelines of the annual Uganda Local Government Leaders Association-ULGA general meeting held in Kasese district.

URN