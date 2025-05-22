Lawyers ask Tanzania’s IGP to produce Uganda’s Atuhaire to Court

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Lawyers representing Ugandan Journalist turned lawyer, Agather Atuhaire have asked authorities in Tanzania to her produced in Court.

Atuhaire, the winner of the EU Haman Rights Award was together with Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi were arrested this week in Dar es Salaam to observe the trial of Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lisu.

While the Tanzania’s Law Society President, Boniface Mwabukusi said that the two had been released by the police in Tanzania, Atuhaire and Mwangi have not returned to Uganda and Kenya respectively.

The lawyers lead by Jebra Kambole moving in a matter nature habeas corpus have written to Tanzanian‘s Inspector General of Police asking him to release the two in the interest of Justice. The lawyer said the determination of the application requires extreme urgency. Atuhaire and Boniface Mwangi last public physical appearance was 19th may 2025 according to the application.

The application was copied Dar es Salaam zonal police Commander, Dar es Salaam Crime Officer, the Officer Commanding criminal investigations, officer commanding Central Police Dar es Salaam, the Director Public Prosecutions and the Attorney General of Tanzania Station Tanzania.

“That, the applicants have been under the custody of the 1st to 5th respondent inclusive since the last appearance on 20th May, 2025 when the said police authority promised to deport them to their respective countries, Kenya and Uganda, via Mwalimu Juius Nyerere Airport, and, ever since, the whereabouts, mental and physical conditions of the applicants remain unknown and they have been held incommunicado” states the application dated 21st May 2025.

The petition calls for urgent intervention of the court in the interest of justice and protection of Tanzania’s national image and involved countries. Agather Atuhaire was initially arrested with Kenya’s former Justice Minister Martha Karua. Karua was later deported from Tanzania.

Karua, who has been in Uganda to attend the trial of Dr. Kiiza Beisigye ia among those that have raised voices in solidarity with Agather Atuhaire.

Banjur hosts the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights. The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the Court) is a continental court established by African states to ensure the protection of human and peoples’ rights in Africa. It complements the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Martha Karua told an x space on Wednesday evening that she supports peaceful protest not just for the release of the two persons but for sweeping reforms with in East Africa. “Let us do all we can. I support peaceful protests, going to the embassies concerned. And please don’t let the Kenyan government off the hook” she urged Karua.

“We are trying to reach CCM higher echelons to tell them that they are doing themselves a greater disservice by continuing holding people incommunicado when they have not committed any offence” Karua revealed.

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday warned activists from Kenya and Uganda that she will not allow them to “meddle” in her country’s affairs and cause “chaos”. “If they have been contained in their country, let them not come here to meddle. Let’s not give them a chance. They have already created chaos in their own country,” warned Samia.

URN has information that the activists from Uganda, Kenya and within Tanzania are planning peaceful protest at the United Republic of Tanzania embassies and the embassies of Uganda and Kenya bas din Tanzania as they push for the release or deportation of their colleagues.

The arrest and trial the Tanzania’s opposition leader Tundu Lissu has attracted a lot of interest from human rights activists in East Africa. He was arrested in April after he held a rally under the slogan “No Reforms, No Election”.

He was demanding sweeping changes, saying Tanzania’s current laws do not allow for free and fair elections. The government denies the allegation.

The Chadema party has been barred by the Samia Suluhu’s government from contesting the October poll after it refused to comply with the electoral commission’s requirement to sign a code of conduct.

URN