Lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | City lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde has been arrested on charges related to cyber harassment and offensive communication.

Semakadde was picked up by four plain-clothed detectives from Twed Towers shortly after the hearing of their application seeking to compel the government to include lawyers on the list of essential service providers on Thursday afternoon.

Dressed in a black gown with a white ribbon with an inscription “Essential”, Semakadde tried to flee towards Fairway hotel but the detectives pursued him using a white corona.

A detective told URN on condition of anonymity that the arrest was in relation to recent posts on his Twitter handle in which he used vulgar language to insult the Director of Public Prosecution Jane Francis Abodo. In the post, Semakadde questioned Abodo’s capacity to hold the DPP’s portfolio and referred to her as a rotten tomato.

Ssemakadde had previously appeared before Abodo while representing Dr Stella Nyanzi who was also charged with offences related to cyber harassment and offensive communication. Nyanzi had attacked President Yoweri Museveni in a Facebook post wishing he would have died at birth.

Ssemakadde is currently being held at CID headquarters in Kibuli according to police the source pending interrogations

URN