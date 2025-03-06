Lavrov compares Macron to Hitler, Napoleon

MOSCOW, RUSSIA | TASS | Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov compared statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron to those of Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte.

“Unlike his predecessors, who also sought to fight with Russia — Napoleon, Hitler — Mr. Macron does not act very diplomatically,” he said at a press conference.

“Because they stated openly: ‘We must conquer Russia, we must defeat Russia.’ And he apparently wants the same thing, but for some reason, he says that it is necessary to fight Russia so that it does not defeat France, that Russia poses dangers to France and Europe.”

