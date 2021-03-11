Lango parliamentary group endorses Oulanyah for speaker

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah is seeking to unseat Speaker Rebecca Kadaga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of the Lango Parliamentary Group have thrown their weight behind the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah for the position of Speaker. Oulanyah, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament is seeking to unseat Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

Out of the 32 MPs from Lango, 15 endorsed Oulanyah at a press conference held at Kabira country club on Wednesday. 7 MPs did not attend the meeting but sent in written support for Oulanyah while three MPs including Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal are still consulting before they can make a decision.

Some of the MPs who attended included Betty Amongi, the Minister for Kampala, Felix Okot Ogong, the Dokolo South MP, Jimmy Akena, the Lira Municipality MP, Santa Alum the Oyam Woman MP, Julius Acon, the MP Otuke County, and MP-elects.

Amongi said that they were launching a mobilization campaign for Oulanyah and hope that the unwritten rule in Parliament where all speakers serve for two terms can be respected. She said that claims that Oulanyah is from a region that is already represented in the judiciary leadership do not hold since in the past people, from the same region have led the top leadership of the country.

Ogong said that Oulanyah is very knowledgeable about the law, and has steered the plenary well even during tough times. Ogong suggested that the President should decide to appoint Kadaga Vice President and leave the Speaker race to Oulanyah.

Akora said that although they supported Kadaga in 2016, this time they have equally resolved to support Oulanyah who has served as Deputy Speaker for two terms.

Akena who is also the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) President said that Oulanyah would best steer Parliament with his principles and knowledge about the law. Akena said that he will support Oulanyah although he highly respects Kadaga.

Santa Alum, the Woman MP Oyam said that Kadaga has achieved a lot as Speaker, but Oulanyah is fully mentored to steer the 11th Parliament. She proposes that Kadaga be appointed Vice President.

Several MP groups from different regions have thrown their weight behind Kadaga and Oulanyah.

URN