Land Commission of Inquiry begins probe into UGX 7.4 Billion Wakiso land deal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters has commenced investigations into the 7.4 Billion shillings land scandal for the establishment of a free zone industrial park in Wakiso district.

On Wednesday, State Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite formally petitioned the Commission to investigate Uganda Free Zone Authority (UFZA) and the Procurement Unit of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development for buying the ‘ghost’ property. She said the investigations should start from Uganda Free Zone Authority to ascertain the property they bought and from whom.

Anite says the land, which cost taxpayers Shillings 7.4 billion, has encumbrances, which makes transfer of ownership to Uganda Free Zones Authority legally untenable. She says attempts to transfer the land have failed.

She says it has since been established that there is no land after President Yoweri Museveni recommended its allocation to a Computer Manufacturer intending to assemble Computers for exports in Uganda. The land is located at Busiro, block 535-540 plot 483 and 326 Buwaya in Wakiso district. The Authority bought it from a one Paul Bukenya and Eng. Dick Lutaya, both Kampala residents.

Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, the Chairperson of the Land Commission of Inquiry says a team of investigators went to the site of the land on Wednesday to collect data over the acquisition.

She said the Commission will probe the matter in view of recovering taxpayers’ money.

Two of Uganda’s free zone industrial parks are in Namanve and Jinja district specializing in the Manufacture of flowers for exports to Europe. Anite said 80 percent of goods manufactured in a free zone is for export.

