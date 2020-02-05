Lamwo NRM party chairperson, administrative secretary impeached

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lamwo District National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chairperson Mark Okeny and the party’s Administrative Secretary David Ochieng have been expelled over alleged abuse of office. The two were expelled by the executive members of the district and Sub County structures of the party during a meeting convened to highlight indiscipline among party members.

The motion for their expulsion was moved by the district’s NRM Women League Chairperson, Elder Amony and seconded by the PWD representative Simon Peter Lokuta and the Elder’s League Chairperson, Atanasio Okwera.

The members unanimously decided to eject Okeny and replaced him with the Vice-Chairperson, Agnes Amito accusing him of purposely supporting the opposition aspirants against NRM leaning members, failure to convene party meetings and financial impropriety.

Agnes Atim, who was elevated to Lamwo District NRM party chairperson, says they also resolved to expel the Administrative Secretary, David Ochieng for alleged embezzlement of 16 million Shillings meant for transport and accommodation of Lamwo district NRM delegates who participated in the recent NRM party national delegates’ conference.

The Lamwo Resident District Commissioner, James Kidega Nabinson ordered Ochieng’s the arrest last week following a petition by NRM to his office to recover the said money.

Mark Okeny has refuted all accusations levied against him and denounced his impeachment, describing it as null and void. He says the impeachment is politically motivated and engineered by those opposed to his leadership. According to Okeny; the district executive faulted disciplinary procedures and rules of natural justice.

The executive members have now resolved to send their resolutions to the NRM Secretariat in Kampala advising them to disregard any communication and dealings with Okeny on party matters.

