Kyotera NUP, DP supporters released on bail

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Up to 29 supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and Democratic Party (DP) have been released on bail by the magistrate’s court in Kasaali. The group was arrested last week, Thursday for allegedly participating in election violence during the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

It is said that they had been hired by Democratic Party’s John Paul Mpalanyi, the newly elected MP for Kyotera County and Kyotera District Chairperson Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, to disrupt presidential, parliamentary and Local Government elections.

Some of them were travelling in a Toyota Hiace Drone Reg. No. UAH 283J which was impounded. They first appeared before the same court on Tuesday but were denied bail after the Prosecutor David Misiitwa stated that they would disrupt the Local Government Elections which were held on Wednesday, January 20 2021.

The Grade II magistrate Geoffrey Luwaga remanded them to Masaka Government Prison until today when their bail was granted. They are expected to return to court on January 18, 2021, for the hearing of their case. The prosecution says that investigations into the matter are now complete.

Dr Tom Darlington Balojja, the Kyotera Democratic Party Chairperson says that they are confident that the matter will be resolved soon.

The accused people include Alex Ssekamaanya, 28, Raymond Ntumwa, 25, Muhammad Musanje, 25, Joseph Lubega, 32, AbduKarim Musoke,29, Joseph Mayanja,24, Benard Ssegawa, 27, and Derrick Akampurira,23. Others are Fahad Bulenya, Dan Kasibante, Frank Sseruwoza Ronald Muwonge, Isaac Ssematimba and others.

