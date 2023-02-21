Kyosk Digital Services donates UGX 7 million to support vulnerable girls

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyosk Digital Services has handed over to Wakiso-based Wakisa Ministries Uganda to support vulnerable girls.

Wakisa Ministries Uganda, information and counselling facility for girls facing unwanted pregnancies, addresses emotional, physical and spiritual well-being of vulnerable girls while providing temporary shelter, counselling and care services and opportunities for vocational skills and Christian growth.

Peter Barata, the country Commercial Director at Kyosk Digital Services –Uganda said their goal is to not only drive success for their traditional retailers and stakeholders but also to make a meaningful impact in the communities where they operate.

“Our donation to Wakisa Ministries Uganda is in line with our purpose of providing underserved communities with access to quality goods and services and in the long haul empowering Uganda’s future traditional retailers, local eateries and small-holder farmers,’ he said.

“We hope that this donation will help to improve the lives of the girls at Wakisa Ministries Uganda and provide them with the tools they need to succeed. We would like to thank Wakisa Ministries Uganda for the work they do and for allowing us the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the girls. We look forward to continuing to support their mission in the future.”

Racheal Nalule, a Social Worker and Warden Wakisa Ministries, Uganda thanked Kyosk Digital Services for the support saying it will go a long way in improving the lives of the girl child.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 sparked an increase in teenage pregnancies following the temporary closure of the schools.