Africa on the rise as birders’ paradise

As international demand for birdwatching grows, Africa’s protected areas are gaining greater visibility among specialist travellers. A new global ranking highlights four parks whose rich birdlife is helping reshape the continent’s wildlife tourism market.

SPECIAL REPORT | BIRD AGENCY | Four African protected areas have been ranked among the world’s top 20 birdwatching destinations, highlighting the continent’s growing position in the global birdwatching tourism market.

Kenya accounts for two of Africa’s four parks in the rankings.

The new study by UK travel insurance company AllClear ranked 115 internationally recognized birdwatching destinations across six continents using eight indicators, including bird species diversity, notable species, climate, accessibility, distance from airports, and daily travel costs.

“Birdwatching is rapidly growing in popularity, and it is easy to understand why. There are few experiences quite like spotting a rare or iconic species in its natural habitat,” according to Letitia Smith, travel insurance expert at AllClear.

“For those looking for a rewarding but calming way to experience the natural world, birdwatching offers an immersive outdoor adventure that can be enjoyed at a gentle pace without the physical demands of more strenuous activities.”

Peru’s Manú National Park topped the global rankings with a score of 83.1 out of 100, followed by Tambopata National Reserve.

In Africa, Kenya’s Tsavo East National Park ranked third globally with 59.8 points, making it Africa’s highest-ranked destination. South Africa’s Kruger National Park placed 10th, Kenya’s Amboseli National Park ranked 14th, and Botswana’s Chobe National Park placed 17th.

Together, the four African parks are home to more than 1,700 recorded bird species, including raptors, waterbirds, savannah species, and migratory birds that move between Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Tsavo East National Park, which covers nearly 13,750 square kilometers in southeastern Kenya, is one of Africa’s largest protected areas. The park is known for its red-soil landscapes, the Galana River, and large elephant populations.

About 470 bird species have been recorded in the park, including the Somali ostrich, secretarybird, martial eagle, African fish eagle, lilac-breasted roller, and Von der Decken’s hornbill, as well as numerous kingfishers, bee-eaters, and weavers. Seasonal rains create wetlands that attract migratory birds alongside resident species.

Tsavo East lies approximately 330km south-east of Nairobi. Its open landscapes and range of habitats support birdwatching alongside sightings of elephants, lions, cheetahs, giraffes, and buffalo.

Amboseli National Park offers a different habitat. Permanent swamps fed by underground water from Mount Kilimanjaro support wetlands within the surrounding savannah. More than 500 bird species have been recorded, including African jacanas, pelicans, crowned cranes, hammerkops, pygmy falcons, flamingos during wetter seasons, and a range of migratory waterbirds, according to the World Bird Database. The park is also known for its elephant population and views of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Kruger National Park in South Africa covers almost 20,000 square kilometers and supports roughly one-third of southern Africa’s recorded bird species. Birdwatchers visit the park to see the region’s “Big Six” birds: Pel’s fishing owl, southern ground hornbill, kori bustard, lappet-faced vulture, martial eagle, and saddle-billed stork. Rivers, grasslands, woodlands, and mopane forests provide habitat for more than 500 bird species alongside the park’s well-known mammal populations.

Botswana’s Chobe National Park completes Africa’s representation in the rankings. The park supports more than 500 bird species across its floodplains, marshes, and the Chobe River. African skimmers, carmine bee-eaters, fish eagles, kingfishers, storks, herons, and other waterbirds are regularly recorded, particularly during seasonal floods, according to the park’s website. Boat safaris are a popular way to observe many of these species.

According to AllClear, the rankings go beyond species numbers. Researchers also assessed notable species, the likelihood of sightings, average temperatures, rainfall, wind conditions, airport access, and estimated daily travel costs to produce an overall birdwatching score.

According to Smith, factors such as climate, accessibility, and daily travel costs are important considerations for travelers, particularly those with medical conditions or planning trips to remote destinations.

The findings come as birdwatching continues to attract more participants globally. The study cites research by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), which found birdwatching participation in the United Kingdom has increased by 47%, with more than four million people now taking part. Similar growth has been recorded in North America and parts of Europe.

For African tourism, the trend broadens the market beyond traditional game-viewing safaris. Birdwatchers often travel outside peak seasons, stay longer, hire specialist guides, and visit multiple protected areas, generating additional revenue for local tourism businesses.

Wildlife agencies and conservation organizations are also investing in wetland restoration, habitat protection, and community conservancies that support bird populations. In Kenya, the Tsavo and Amboseli landscapes form part of larger conservation corridors. Botswana continues to protect the Chobe River ecosystem, while South Africa promotes birding routes linking national parks with community conservancies and Important Bird Areas.

Notably, South America secured six places in the global top 20.

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SOURCE: bird story agency