Spiro Uganda unveils Fik Fameica as Brand Ambassador

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Spiro Uganda is proud to announce celebrated Ugandan musician Fik Fameica as its newest Brand Ambassador, marking another significant milestone in the company’s mission to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility across Uganda, it said on July 15.

As one of Uganda’s leading electric mobility company, Spiro is committed to delivering more than just transportation solutions, officials said.

The company is empowering riders, supporting livelihoods, and driving the country toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Fik Fameica was selected because he embodies the values that resonate with the people at the heart of Spiro’s business. His journey reflects resilience, ambition, hard work, and determination—qualities shared by thousands of Spiro riders who depend on their motorcycles to provide for their families and build better futures.

Beyond his success in music, Fik Fameica has built a strong connection with Ugandans across the country. His authenticity, influence, and ability to connect with people from all walks of life make him a natural partner for Spiro as it continues to expand its community and bring electric mobility closer to every Ugandan.

Through this partnership, Spiro Uganda aims to raise awareness of electric mobility, inspire more riders to embrace sustainable transport, and deepen engagement with communities nationwide.

Speaking about the partnership, Winnie Atim, Communications Officer at Spiro Uganda, said:

“Fik Fameica is more than an artist; he is a voice that resonates with millions of Ugandans. His story, energy, and authenticity align perfectly with who we are as a brand. We are excited to welcome him to the Spiro family as we continue driving the future of mobility in Uganda.”

Commenting on the partnership, Fik Fameica said: "I'm excited to join the Spiro family and be part of a movement that is transforming transport in Uganda. This partnership is about more than motorcycles—it’s about creating opportunities, embracing innovation, and inspiring people to believe in a cleaner and better future."