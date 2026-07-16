Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Supporters of politician Abraham Luzzi have renewed calls for greater recognition of what they describe as his contribution to governance and public sector reform, arguing that several proposals he championed have since gained traction in government.

Among the reforms associated with Luzzi is a call for leaders to spend more time engaging directly with communities instead of relying solely on reports from their offices. Supporters argue that recent anti-corruption operations targeting government engineers reflect the kind of ground-level oversight he has long advocated.

Luzzi has also been an advocate for reforms in Uganda’s health sector. He has previously called for the introduction of a national health insurance scheme and urged public officials to seek treatment in local health facilities as a way of improving confidence in the country’s healthcare system.

Supporters point to his family’s decision to use a local hospital when his wife, Sarah, gave birth as an example of his commitment to that position. They also note that senior government officials, including Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, have in recent years encouraged leaders to use public health facilities.

In the public service, Luzzi has proposed replacing permanent and pensionable appointments with renewable performance-based contracts for civil servants, arguing that the move would strengthen accountability and improve service delivery.

His supporters say the proposal has become part of broader discussions on public sector reforms aimed at improving efficiency within government institutions.

Those backing Luzzi argue that his positions on governance, anti-corruption, healthcare and public administration have influenced national policy debates and deserve greater public recognition.