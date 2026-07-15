Driving Uganda’s socio-economic development through better roads

COMMENT | ANTHEA TURWOMWE | When Uganda’s minister of works and transport Fred Byamukama declared that it was “no more sleep” at the ministry, he was sending more than a political message. He was signalling a renewed commitment to accelerating infrastructure development, because every kilometre of road completed has the power to transform lives, businesses and communities.

Roads are often viewed simply as strips of tarmac connecting one place to another. In reality, they are the arteries of an economy. Without efficient transport infrastructure, trade slows, investment declines, emergency services are delayed and productivity suffers. With a reliable road network, however, a nation unlocks opportunities for inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

The World Bank estimates that transport costs account for up to 40 percent of the final price of goods in many African countries. Every hour spent in traffic, every pothole navigated and every delayed delivery increases the cost of doing business. Farmers struggle to get produce to market while it is still fresh, manufacturers face disruptions in their supply chains, and businesses lose valuable working hours. Better roads shorten travel times, improve reliability, reduce vehicle maintenance costs and ultimately make economies more competitive.

The benefits extend far beyond commerce. A good road network can literally save lives. Ambulances transporting critically ill patients, medical supplies destined for health facilities and emergency response teams all depend on roads that are safe and passable. During emergencies, minutes often determine outcomes. Better roads reduce those minutes and improve access to essential services.

There is also a social dimension that is often overlooked. The corporate life leaves many Ugandans occupied from Monday to Friday, making weekends the only opportunity to visit parents, relatives and friends. Yet many postpone these visits because they anticipate endless traffic jams and poor road conditions. Good roads reconnect families. They allow parents to spend less time behind the steering wheel and more time with their children. They encourage people to travel, strengthen community ties and improve quality of life.

This reality is familiar to many commuters in Kampala. For weeks, ongoing road works around the Namungoona-Bwaise section of the Kampala Northern Bypass, Nsambya and surrounding routes created significant inconvenience. Long traffic queues, deteriorating alternative roads and extended commuting times affected thousands of motorists. Yet temporary inconvenience is often the price of long-term progress. As sections reopen and improvements become visible, commuters are already beginning to experience the benefits of smoother journeys and reduced congestion.

Countries across the world demonstrate the transformative power of transport infrastructure. Kenya’s Nairobi Expressway has significantly reduced travel times across the capital while boosting productivity for businesses. China invested heavily in highways over the past three decades, helping lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty through increased trade and industrialisation. South Korea’s remarkable economic transformation was equally supported by strategic investment in transport infrastructure that connected industries, ports and cities.

Uganda has every reason to follow this path. The country’s expanding expressways, bypasses, access roads and national road upgrades are laying the foundation for future economic growth. Roads connect businesses to customers, farmers to markets, children to schools, tourists to destinations and families to one another. Their value cannot be measured solely in kilometres constructed but in opportunities created.

The Ministry of Works deserves recognition for the progress made so far and equally commendable is it’s commitment to public communication, keeping citizens informed throughout construction and helping manage expectations during periods of disruption. Transparent communication builds trust, and trust is essential for public support of large infrastructure projects.

If the current momentum is sustained over the next five years, the country stands to gain not only better roads but a stronger economy, more connected communities and improved quality of life. Roads do far more than connect destinations; they connect dreams, opportunities and people. In that sense, every new road is an investment in Uganda’s future.

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Anthea Turwomwe M | Treasurer, Public Relations Association of Uganda.