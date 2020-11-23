Kyagulanyis campaigns in Tooro amid tight security

Kyegegwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform – NUP presidential candidate, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, has today started his campaigns in Tooro Sub-region amidst tight security and excitement from his supporters.

Kyagulanyi, who was supposed to have a rally at Humura Primary School Playground in Kyegegwa town council, was blocked from Kibuye trading centre and forced to divert to Kibuye Primary School playground.

At first, his supporters were blocked from rushing to the playground but after negotiations with police officers, they were allowed to follow their candidate.

While at Kibuye, Kyagulanyi asked Kyegegwa residents not to give up despite harassment from security agencies, saying the mission is to defeat President Kaguta Museveni at all costs.

He promised to improve on the infrastructure of schools and health centres once elected as a president.

“I ask all of you not to leave the polling stations on the elections day so that you witness the process and be able to guard your vote,” Kyagulanyi said.

From Kyegegwa, he is to address other rallies in Kyenjojo district and Fort Portal Tourism City.

URN