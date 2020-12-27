Kyagulanyi suspends campaigns following journalist’s shooting in Masaka

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has suspended his campaigns schedule in Lwengo and Bukomansimbi following the shooting of a journalist on his campaign trail.

Mathias Mpuuga, the National Unity Platform –NUP Deputy President in charge of the Central region says they decided to halt the campaigns following the shooting of Ashraf Saif-llah Kasirye, one of the founders of Ghetto TV in Kyabakuza trading center in the outskirts of Masaka Municipality.

“The campaigns have been suspended as of today because the President has gone with Ashiraf who is badly injured. We shall communicate to the country probably before the fall of the day as to our next course of action,” said Mpuuga. Kasirye was hit during a scuffle between security and NUP supporters who were cheering Kyagulanyi on his way to Lwengo district.

Kasirye was travelling with Kyagulanyi in the same motor vehicle when he was hit on the head leading to severe bleeding. He was rushed to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital to save his life. Uganda Radio Network-URN has since learnt that Kasirye has been evacuated to Kampala Hospital for further management. Mpuuga who doubles as the Masaka Municipality MP says that the shooting of Kasirye is a direct attack on the media in the country.

“There is no doubt the media has been the difference in this campaign and especially social media. The mainstream media is also targeted because invariably they all see the desire for us as a country to move in clear light. I want to invite Ugandans to reject this upfront on the media, to reject any attempt to muzzle the media, to reject any attempt to try and make this a dark country where information is hidden and you are not able to see through the actions of those who wield power,” he added.

He said the party will have internal consultations to decide on what to do next. NTV reporter Ali Mivuli is also nursing an injured leg after being hit by a teargas canister fired by police, who are yet to comment on the incident.

******

URN