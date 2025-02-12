Kyagulanyi endorses Nalukoola for Kawempe North by-election

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has called on all members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) to rally behind lawyer Erias Luyimbaazi Nalukoola in the upcoming Kawempe North by-election.

The parliamentary seat fell vacant last month following the death of Muhammad Ssegirinya, who had represented the constituency for nearly four years. On Tuesday, the NUP Election Management Committee headed by Mercy Walukamba ranked Nalukoola the highest among the 10 candidates who have been seeking the party endorsement to stand for the by-election slated for next month.

In his speech, Kyagulanyi said it’s important that the party comes together as the by-election is going to be the springboard that is going to catapult them in the 2026 general election whose campaigns are starting later this year.

Kyagulanyi thanked the other nine candidates for participating in the process hence rendering it very competitive. “You exhibited the highest level of morality. Everybody had a candidate that he supported from the foot soldiers to the highest rank of the party. Integrity is one of our core values of the party we don’t want to just talk about it but we want to practice it.

This is the democracy that we talk about. Now that we have a candidate, I want to invite you to practice the values we have been campaigning on, let’s all stand behind the winner,”Kyagulanyi said. Before his comments, Mercy Walukamba first declared Nalukoola as the successful candidate.

For his part Nalukoola thanked the party for selecting him and vowed not to disappointment them. He said although he is seeking to step in big shoes left behind Ssegirinya he is already for the challenge ahead. He called upon all party members and those he has been competing with him to rally behind him so as to win the election.

Nalukoola said although he is new in NUP, he is not new in the struggle for the promotion and protection of human rights. He promised to work together with other to see that they defeat Museveni’s National Resistance Movement not only in the coming by-election but also in the 2026 general election.

Among the people who came out to contest for the NUP ticket include Mathias Mulumba, Kulya Saulo, Moses Nsereko, Umar Magala, Muhammad Luswa Luwemba among others.Before NUP arrived at the final candidate to hold their flag, it first held in camera vetting, public debate and also opinion polls in the constituency. Vetting constituted 50 percent, the public debate 10 percent and opinion poll 50 percent.

URN