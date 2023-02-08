KWANIA: Five convicted for illegal fishing

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Aduku Grade I Magistrate Court has sentenced five people to two years imprisonment for illegal fishing. The convicts are Ronald Alele 18, Ben Ayini 19, Nixson Ayini 25, and Bonny Okello 18, all residents of Alido parish in Chawente sub county, Kwania district.

The fifth convict is a teenager, whose identity has been withheld by the editor since he is a minor. The prosecution told the court that on January 31st, 2023 while on Lake Kwania in Kwania district, the accused persons were found in possession of prohibited fishing nets and operating without a fishing license contrary to Section 197 of the Fishing Act.

The accused persons pleaded guilty, saying that they hired the fishing gear from Monday Opwonya and Walter Opio, both residents of the same area to look for money. In her ruling, Molly Alice Adong, the Aduku Grade I Magistrate handed the convicts a two-year’s jail term at Kwania Government Prison Farm and a fine of Shillings 800,000 each payable upon serving their sentence.

She said the sentence is to serve as a lesson to these people and to deter other would-be offenders from committing the same offense. Johnson Ojok Ocen, the Kwania District Production Coordinator asked fishermen to utilize the money for the Parish Development Model to secure the recommended fishing gear.

URN