Kwania district confirms first Covid-19 case, 50 put under quarantine

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kwania district has registered its maiden Covid19 positive case. The positive case is a 40-year-old male resident of Agolowelo Village Amorigoga parish in Abongomola Sub County and an employee of Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA.

The patient was intercepted at Dokolo-Kwania border when his results of his test samples that were picked in Jinja returned positive for Covid19. Dr. Moses Ebong, the Kwania District Health Officer, says the patient is already undergoing treatment at Lira Regional Referral Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Center.

“He was staying in Jinja and came home on Friday last week but his sample was taken from where he was. The test result came back positive and now we have taken him to the treatment center,” he said.

He says they have also traced 50 contacts of the suspect and placed them under self-isolation for monitoring as the search for other contacts continues. “We have so far taken 50 people who came in contact with him for self-quarantine ad we are still looking for more contacts,” he added.

The Abongomola Sub County LC 3 Chairperson, Willy Alepo Acel asked his electorate to observe the Standard Operation Procedures put in place by the Ministry of Health and desist from excessive consumption of alcohol to contain the spread of corona virus.

“The thing is everybody should take care of themselves because corona is real. We used to tell you people but nobody listened and now we have it here at home. Drinking anyhow must stop because we kept telling you and nobody could follow,” he said.

He says they have also closed all shops in the area for two weeks pending the release of results from the samples taken from the 50 primary contacts.

Covid19 spreads through contact with droppings of an infected person such as saliva. WHO recommends regular handwashing with alcohol based sanitizers or water with soap and wearing facial masks to avoid infection.

********

URN