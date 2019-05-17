KUTESA: Rwandan security operatives enter Uganda illegally

Uganda Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa has today told heads of missions accredited to Uganda that Rwandan security operatives have been entering the country without permission, a move that could have put the security of citizens at risk. He was briefing the ambassadors on the on the current poor state of Uganda-Rwanda relations.

“A number of Rwandan security operatives have been entering Uganda without following laid down procedures governing the entry of security personnel into the country,” Kutesa told diplomatic corps in a meeting held today. He, however, added that a number of them were apprehended and deported.

Kuteesa explained that Uganda has been a target and victim of terrorist attacks; including assassinations of Moslem Sheiks and senior government officials and that the government of Uganda takes seriously its duty and obligation to protect the security of its citizens and its borders.

He warned that “any local or foreign threats will continue to be dealt with decisively whenever and wherever they occur”.

Kutesa however assured diplomats that the Ugandan government is convinced that the current hitch in the state bilateral relations between the two neighbor’s will be resolved.