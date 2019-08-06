Koscielny departs Arsenal for Bordeaux

Bordeaux, France | AFP | Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny completed a return to France on Tuesday after agreeing a deal with Ligue 1 club Bordeaux on a reported three-year deal.

The French defender, 33, made clear his desire for a move last month when he refused to travel on Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the United States.

His standoff with the club reportedly came after the Gunners rejected his request to be released from the final year of his contract.

“The club is delighted to be able to count on a player with such experience at the highest level,” Bordeaux said in a statement.

Koscielny played 353 games for Arsenal, winning the FA Cup three times, and was named club captain at the start of last season following the retirement of Per Mertesacker.

“We thank Laurent for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the future,” Arsenal said in a statement.