Koreans arriving on Rwanda Air turned back

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Civil Aviation Authority-CAA on Friday blocked 10 South Korean nationals from entering the country.

According to Vianney Luggya, the CAA spokesperson, RwandaAir had jetted in over 10 South Koreans and other nationals. He said that since South Korea is among the countries under category one, they were advised to return to their country.

On Wednesday President Museveni issued directives banning travellers from category one countries into the country. The countries include Italy, France, South Korea, China, USA, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Norway Austria, Malaysia, Pakistan, and San Marino.

Luggya also adds that, CAA has now formally written to airlines informing them not to bring any non-Ugandans. He, however, adds that Uganda nationals returning home will be received and quarantined for 14 days.

Globally 225,962 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. 611 are on the African continent from 33 countries. Egypt followed by South Africa has the highest number of cases standing at 210 and 116 respectively.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health announced that samples from seven suspected cases with COVID-19 like symptoms from International Hospital Kampala and Kanungu District tested Negative.

It means Uganda still has no confirmed case of coronavirus.

URN