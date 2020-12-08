KOPGT suspends work as six staff test positive for Covid-19

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |Kalangala Oil Palm Growers Trust-KOPGT has suspended its operations after six staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The General Manager, David Balironda, says their offices are out of bounds to farmers and staff to allow the six workers to undergo COVID-19 treatment.

He says the positive cases have been advised to self-isolate until they complete treatment.

By the time the positive cases were identified, the Kalangala district quarantine center had already been closed and the task force disbanded due to lack of funding.

Balironda says prior to the identification of the new cases, one of their staff had already tested positive and was treated at Entebbe Grade B hospital. According to Balironda, they intend to enforce strict controls to avoid further spread of the pandemic.

Wearing of face masks, sanitizing hands and observing social distance as advised by Ministry of Health are no longer practiced by the majority of the people in Ssese Islands.

Micheal Suuna, a Doctor in Kalangala Health Center IV has warned against the likely escalation of infections because of the laxity in following the Standard Operating Procedures. He says several people still doubt the existence of the pandemic.

He also advises residents to test for coronavirus at Kalangala Health Center IV if they experience some of the COVID19 symptoms.

Despite the discovery of Covid-19 positive cases in Kalangala, political meetings and rallies are still going on in disregard of the SOPs.

URN